The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Lakers allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.

The Suns record 112.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 116.3 the Lakers give up.

Phoenix has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 116.3 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.

The Lakers' 109 points per game are just two fewer points than the 111 the Suns give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 111 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, the Suns averaged 0.9 more points per game (114.1) than they did away from home (113.2).

Defensively Phoenix was better in home games last year, allowing 109.2 points per game, compared to 113.9 away from home.

At home, the Suns made 0.6 more treys per game (12.5) than in away games (11.9). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Lakers scored 0.3 fewer points per game at home (117) than away (117.3).

In 2022-23, the Lakers allowed 5.6 fewer points per game at home (113.8) than away (119.4).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers knocked down fewer triples on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Questionable Back Devin Booker Out Calf

Lakers Injuries