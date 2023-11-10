The UNLV Rebels (7-2) and the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) square off on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in a clash of MWC opponents.

On offense, UNLV ranks 40th in the FBS with 426 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 84th in total defense (390.7 yards allowed per contest). Wyoming ranks 91st in the FBS with 23.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 66th with 25.1 points given up per contest on defense.

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UNLV vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

UNLV Wyoming 426 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (126th) 390.7 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.6 (65th) 200.8 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.4 (75th) 225.2 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.7 (125th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 19 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (25th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has recorded 1,826 yards (202.9 ypg) on 135-of-208 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 159 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 90 times for 520 yards (57.8 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Donavyn Lester has carried the ball 77 times for 388 yards (43.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Ricky White's 874 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 81 times and has totaled 55 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has put up a 356-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes on 44 targets.

Senika McKie has been the target of 39 passes and racked up 17 grabs for 227 yards, an average of 25.2 yards per contest.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming this season. He has 1,195 passing yards (132.8 per game) while completing 59.2% of his passes. He's thrown 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 235 yards (26.1 ypg) on 71 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has run for 686 yards on 114 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Wyatt Wieland's 270 receiving yards (30 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 29 receptions on 46 targets with four touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has caught 13 passes and compiled 259 receiving yards (28.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Treyton Welch's 22 receptions (on 31 targets) have netted him 218 yards (24.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

