Week 11 Sun Belt Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 11 college football schedule includes eight games with Sun Belt teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.
Week 11 Sun Belt Results
Southern Miss 34 Louisiana 31
- Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-7.5)
- Pregame Total: 53
Southern Miss Leaders
- Passing: Billy Wiles (8-for-13, 99 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (33 ATT, 158 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jakarius Caston (7 TAR, 3 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD)
Louisiana Leaders
- Passing: Chandler Fields (24-for-38, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dre'lyn Washington (12 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Harvey Broussard (7 TAR, 5 REC, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Louisiana
|Southern Miss
|390
|Total Yards
|390
|260
|Passing Yards
|161
|130
|Rushing Yards
|229
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 11 Sun Belt Games
Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 Liberty Flames
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)
UConn Huskies at No. 21 James Madison Dukes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: James Madison (-25.5)
Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Troy (-21.5)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia State (-2.5)
Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-2.5)
Arkansas State Red Wolves at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-13.5)
Georgia Southern Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-2.5)
