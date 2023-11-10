The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) play the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

West Virginia had a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 288th.

Last year, the Mountaineers put up 76 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up.

West Virginia had a 16-3 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

Offensively West Virginia fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 79.4 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game when playing on the road.

The Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, West Virginia fared better in home games last season, making 7.8 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule