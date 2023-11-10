How to Watch West Virginia vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) play the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- West Virginia had a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 288th.
- Last year, the Mountaineers put up 76 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up.
- West Virginia had a 16-3 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively West Virginia fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 79.4 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game when playing on the road.
- The Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.6).
- In terms of three-point shooting, West Virginia fared better in home games last season, making 7.8 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 67-59
|WVU Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
