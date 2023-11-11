The Detroit Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 11, with the Blue Jackets having lost three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET to see the Red Wings and the Blue Jackets meet.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/16/2023 Blue Jackets Red Wings 4-0 DET

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 44 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 20th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 26th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 13 0 9 9 7 3 - Boone Jenner 13 7 2 9 5 8 58.7% Jack Roslovic 12 2 6 8 4 11 27.6% Kirill Marchenko 11 3 4 7 2 6 50% Adam Fantilli 13 2 5 7 4 8 42.7%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 45 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

The Red Wings' 50 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Red Wings Key Players