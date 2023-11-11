The Pittsburgh Penguins, Bryan Rust included, will meet the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Rust are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bryan Rust vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Rust has averaged 18:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In six of 12 games this year, Rust has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Rust has recorded a point in a game eight times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Rust has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Rust goes over his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rust has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rust Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 43 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 12 Points 1 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.