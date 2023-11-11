The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) ahead of their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (6-3) currently features four players on it. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 from Chase Center.

The Cavaliers' last outing was a 128-120 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. Caris LeVert totaled 29 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Questionable Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 13.0 6.0 3.0 Sam Merrill SG Questionable Illness 0.0 2.0 1.0

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Draymond Green: Questionable (Personal), Gary Payton II: Questionable (Illness)

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH

