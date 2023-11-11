The Golden State Warriors (6-3) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) on November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

Cleveland has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fourth.

The Cavaliers' 108.6 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 110.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Cavaliers are putting up fewer points at home (106.0 per game) than away (111.3). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (111.5) than away (112.8).

At home Cleveland is allowing 111.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than it is away (112.8).

This season the Cavaliers are averaging fewer assists at home (23.5 per game) than away (25.0).

Cavaliers Injuries