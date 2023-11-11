Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Stephen Curry, Evan Mobley and others in the Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at Chase Center on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: +100)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Mobley on Saturday is 4.5 lower than his season scoring average of 19.0.

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Saturday's over/under for Donovan Mitchell is 27.5 points. That's 7.5 fewer than his season average of 35.0.

He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Mitchell's 4.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +102)

Max Strus' 18.7 points per game are 7.2 higher than Saturday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 9.3 is 5.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Strus' assists average -- 4.0 -- is 1.5 higher than Saturday's over/under (2.5).

He has knocked down 4.3 three-pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: +100)

Curry has scored 30.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points higher than Saturday's points prop total.

He has collected 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry has averaged 5.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Chris Paul's 10.7 points per game are 1.2 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He has grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Paul averages 9.3 assists, 2.8 more than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 0.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday (0.5).

