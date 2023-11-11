Darius Garland will take the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Garland posted 15 points, nine assists and two steals in a 128-120 loss versus the Thunder.

Now let's dig into Garland's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-120)

Over 18.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Over 2.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-147)

Over 6.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-154)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors allowed 25.7 assists per contest last season (15th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Warriors were 23rd in the league last season, allowing 12.9 makes per contest.

Darius Garland vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2023 30 24 3 7 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.