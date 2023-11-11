The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Erik Karlsson, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Thinking about a wager on Karlsson in the Penguins-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Karlsson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus this season, in 24:34 per game on the ice, is +6.

Karlsson has a goal in two of 12 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Karlsson has a point in six games this season (out of 12), including multiple points four times.

In six of 12 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.8% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 2 11 Points 2 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.