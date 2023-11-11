The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Evgeni Malkin, will be in action Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to bet on Malkin's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin's plus-minus this season, in 18:10 per game on the ice, is -1.

Malkin has scored a goal in six of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Malkin has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In five of 12 games this year, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Malkin has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Malkin Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 43 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 14 Points 5 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.