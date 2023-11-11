Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. Marshall?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream:

City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia Southern 30, Marshall 28

Georgia Southern 30, Marshall 28 Georgia Southern has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Eagles have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Marshall has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Thundering Herd have not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Southern (-1.5)



Georgia Southern (-1.5) Georgia Southern has four wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

The Eagles have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Thus far in 2023 Marshall has two wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more in four chances.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) This season, five of Georgia Southern's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 56.5 points.

In the Marshall's nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 56.5.

Georgia Southern averages 32.7 points per game against Marshall's 22.9, totaling 0.9 points under the matchup's point total of 56.5.

Splits Tables

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.4 63 63.8 Implied Total AVG 35.9 35.5 36.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 46.5 49.1 Implied Total AVG 26.9 27.7 26.4 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

