SEC opponents match up when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) and the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (39.3 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (15.4 points allowed per game). Ole Miss' offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 38.8 points per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 22.9 points per game, which ranks 45th.

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Georgia Ole Miss 493.4 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478.9 (14th) 282.2 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.7 (59th) 167.6 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (36th) 325.9 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (13th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 2,721 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 112 times for 632 yards (70.2 per game), scoring eight times.

Kendall Milton has piled up 295 yards on 58 carries, scoring five times.

Brock Bowers' 566 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has totaled 41 receptions and four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 398 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has compiled 21 receptions for 359 yards, an average of 39.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,467 yards on 65.3% passing while tossing 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 334 yards with seven scores.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 169 times for 793 yards (88.1 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 67 carries and totaled 388 yards with three touchdowns.

Tre Harris has hauled in 749 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jordan Watkins has caught 44 passes and compiled 627 receiving yards (69.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dayton Wade's 56 targets have resulted in 40 catches for 602 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Ole Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.