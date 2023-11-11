On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Jack Roslovic going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

  • Roslovic has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Roslovic's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Roslovic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:24 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 20:23 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:31 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 5-4 OT
10/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:33 Home W 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

