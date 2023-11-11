On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Jack Roslovic going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roslovic stats and insights

Roslovic has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.

Roslovic's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Roslovic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:24 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 20:23 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:31 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 5-4 OT 10/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:33 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.