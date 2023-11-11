Can we expect Jeff Carter finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carter stats and insights

  • Carter is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Carter has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.