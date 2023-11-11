The Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. If you're considering a wager on Letang against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kris Letang vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang has averaged 24:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In one of 12 games this year, Letang has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Letang has a point in six of 12 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Letang has an assist in five of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Letang has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Letang has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Letang Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 43 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 7 Points 1 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.