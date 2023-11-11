How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
Today's LaLiga lineup should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those games is Girona FC playing Rayo Vallecano.
Coverage of all LaLiga action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Girona FC
Girona FC makes the trip to face Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Girona FC (+130)
- Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+185)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch UD Almeria vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad makes the trip to take on UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (-145)
- Underdog: UD Almeria (+350)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch Granada CF vs Getafe CF
Getafe CF makes the trip to face Granada CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Granada CF (+145)
- Underdog: Getafe CF (+195)
- Draw: (+210)
Watch CA Osasuna vs UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas travels to take on CA Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: CA Osasuna (-110)
- Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+310)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia CF
Valencia CF journeys to face Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-340)
- Underdog: Valencia CF (+750)
- Draw: (+450)
