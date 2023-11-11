In the matchup between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (56.5) Georgia Southern 30, Marshall 28

Week 11 Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Thundering Herd.

The Thundering Herd are 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Marshall is 0-4 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or greater this season.

In the Thundering Herd's eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Marshall this year is 8.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Eagles a 55.6% chance to win.

The Eagles have four wins in eight games against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

There have been four Eagles games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.

The total for this game is 56.5, 6.9 points fewer than the average total in Georgia Southern games thus far this season.

Thundering Herd vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 32.7 26.9 40.6 23.6 22.8 31.0 Marshall 22.9 28.4 23.8 22.3 22.2 33.4

