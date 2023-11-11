The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) hit the road for a Sun Belt showdown against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

On offense, Georgia Southern ranks 28th in the FBS with 441.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 89th in total defense (394.3 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Marshall is posting 359.1 total yards per game (88th-ranked). It ranks 78th in the FBS defensively (381.8 total yards allowed per game).

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

NFL Network

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Marshall Georgia Southern 359.1 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.1 (34th) 381.8 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (79th) 124.9 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.4 (90th) 234.2 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.7 (11th) 21 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 1,948 yards on 186-of-287 passing with eight touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 176 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 102 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 149 times for 767 yards (85.2 per game) with 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Payne has been given 48 carries and totaled 182 yards.

Caleb Coombs' 273 receiving yards (30.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 31 catches on 41 targets with two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons has caught 23 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (26.6 per game).

Jayden Harrison's 30 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has racked up 2,651 yards (294.6 ypg) on 257-of-388 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen White, has carried the ball 123 times for 750 yards (83.3 per game), scoring eight times.

OJ Arnold has been handed the ball 50 times this year and racked up 330 yards (36.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's leads his squad with 732 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 72 receptions (out of 98 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has grabbed 51 passes while averaging 61.6 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb has racked up 25 receptions for 353 yards, an average of 39.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

