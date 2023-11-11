A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Marshall matchup.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-2.5) 56.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-2.5) 57.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Marshall has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Georgia Southern has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

