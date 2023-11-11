Marshall vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Marshall matchup.
Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|56.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|57.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Utah vs Washington
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Washington State vs Cal
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- North Texas vs SMU
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Virginia vs Louisville
- USC vs Oregon
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Texas vs TCU
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Iowa State vs BYU
Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Marshall has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Georgia Southern has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.