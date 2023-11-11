The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0), with the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the country, will square off against the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) and their third-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Penn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Michigan vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-4.5) 45.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-4.5) 45.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Michigan is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-4.

Penn State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Michigan & Penn State 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the Big Ten -125 Bet $125 to win $100 Penn State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the Big Ten +750 Bet $100 to win $750

