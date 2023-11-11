The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Spartans will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Michigan State matchup.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-31.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-31.5) 47.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Ohio State has compiled a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.

Michigan State has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Ohio State & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the Big Ten +165 Bet $100 to win $165 Michigan State To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

