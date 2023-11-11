Holy Cross, Lafayette, Week 11 Patriot League Football Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the Patriot League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Patriot League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st
- Last Game: W 28-24 vs Lehigh
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Army
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Lafayette
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th
- Last Game: L 37-34 vs Colgate
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Fordham
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Fordham
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st
- Last Game: W 27-21 vs Bucknell
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Lafayette
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Colgate
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th
- Last Game: W 37-34 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Lehigh
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
5. Georgetown
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd
- Last Game: L 35-25 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Bucknell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Bucknell
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd
- Last Game: L 27-21 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Georgetown
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Lehigh
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th
- Last Game: L 28-24 vs Holy Cross
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Colgate
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
