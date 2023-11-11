Here's a look at the injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6), which currently has five players listed, as the Penguins ready for their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tristan Jarry G Questionable Undisclosed Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Out Concussion Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Tuch RW Questionable Upper Body Brandon Biro LW Out Upper Body Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body Eric Comrie G Out Lower Body Zachary Benson LW Out Lower Body

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh's 42 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +8.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 44 goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the NHL.

Buffalo gives up 3.1 goals per game (43 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.

They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-165) Sabres (+140) 7

