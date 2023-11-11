The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6) have -165 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1), who have +140 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in six of 12 games this season.

In the eight times this season the Penguins have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 3-5 in those games.

The Sabres have been an underdog in eight games this season, with three upset wins (37.5%).

Pittsburgh is 2-3 (winning 40.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Buffalo has won three of its five games when it is the underdog by +140 or longer on the moneyline.

