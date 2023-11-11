Penguins vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 11
The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena. The game on Saturday, November 11 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT.
As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.
Penguins vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Penguins 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-165)
- Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Pick Em
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins (6-6 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in games that have required overtime.
- Pittsburgh is 1-1-0 (two points) in its two games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Penguins scored just one goal, they lost.
- Pittsburgh finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Penguins have scored at least three goals in seven games (5-2-0, 10 points).
- In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 (six points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents three times, winning each game (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|9th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|16th
|8th
|2.83
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|15th
|3rd
|34.4
|Shots
|28.3
|26th
|10th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|13th
|23rd
|17.14%
|Power Play %
|11.63%
|27th
|11th
|82.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.45%
|9th
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
