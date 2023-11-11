Player prop bet options for Jake Guentzel, Jeff Skinner and others are listed when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 15 points in 12 games (five goals and 10 assists).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 9 1 0 1 5 at Ducks Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Sharks Nov. 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 0 1 10

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Sidney Crosby has accumulated 14 points (1.2 per game), scoring seven goals and adding seven assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 at Ducks Nov. 7 1 0 1 4 at Sharks Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 1 1 11 vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 1 2 3

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Evgeni Malkin has seven goals and seven assists for Pittsburgh.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Nov. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Senators Oct. 28 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Skinner's seven goals and six assists in 14 games for Buffalo add up to 13 total points on the season.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 3 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Nov. 1 0 1 1 2

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Casey Mittelstadt has racked up 12 points this season, with three goals and nine assists.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Nov. 7 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 3 0 1 1 1 at Flyers Nov. 1 1 1 2 1

