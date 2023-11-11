For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Radim Zohorna a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zohorna stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Zohorna has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 23.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 43 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.