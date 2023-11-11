Will Reilly Smith Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 11?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Reilly Smith going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In four of 12 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
- Smith has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Smith averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.0%.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 43 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
