Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to bet on Crosby's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sidney Crosby vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Crosby has scored a goal in six of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crosby has a point in 11 games this season (out of 12), including multiple points three times.

Crosby has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 12 games played.

Crosby's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

Crosby has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 43 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 14 Points 3 7 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

