Tennessee vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) and their third-ranked rushing attack will take on the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) and their 25th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Volunteers are favored by only 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-1.5)
|58.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-1.5)
|58.5
|-118
|-102
Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Tennessee has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Volunteers have an ATS record of 6-1.
- Missouri is 6-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Tigers are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Tennessee & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
