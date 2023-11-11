The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) and their third-ranked rushing attack will take on the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) and their 25th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Volunteers are favored by only 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Tennessee has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Volunteers have an ATS record of 6-1.

Missouri is 6-2-0 ATS this year.

The Tigers are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 Missouri To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

