Texas vs. TCU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. TCU matchup.
Texas vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Texas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-10)
|53.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-10.5)
|53.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Texas vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Texas has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 10-point favorites this season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3.
- TCU has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
Texas & TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
|To Win the Big 12
|-200
|Bet $200 to win $100
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
