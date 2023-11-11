AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
As we enter Week 11 of the college football season, there are seven games involving teams from the AAC on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Texas Mean Green at SMU Mustangs
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Tulane Green Wave
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UAB Blazers at Navy Midshipmen
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|East Carolina Pirates at Florida Atlantic Owls
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Rice Owls at UTSA Roadrunners
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
