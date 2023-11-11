Week 11 SEC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
College football Week 11 action includes seven games featuring SEC teams. Read on for up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina | Alabama vs. Kentucky
Week 11 SEC Results
South Carolina 47 Vanderbilt 6
- Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-13.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
South Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Spencer Rattler (28-for-36, 351 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Mario Anderson (9 ATT, 102 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Xavier Legette (12 TAR, 9 REC, 120 YDS)
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Passing: Ken Seals (13-for-28, 104 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Walter Taylor (6 ATT, 38 YDS)
- Receiving: London Humphreys (5 TAR, 3 REC, 33 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Carolina
|Vanderbilt
|487
|Total Yards
|234
|351
|Passing Yards
|104
|136
|Rushing Yards
|130
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Alabama 49 Kentucky 21
- Pregame Favorite: Alabama (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 47
Alabama Leaders
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (15-for-22, 234 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jase McClellan (9 ATT, 43 YDS)
- Receiving: Kobe Prentice (5 TAR, 4 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)
Kentucky Leaders
- Passing: Devin Leary (17-for-31, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ramon Jefferson (2 ATT, 73 YDS)
- Receiving: Dane Key (6 TAR, 4 REC, 46 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Kentucky
|Alabama
|253
|Total Yards
|444
|158
|Passing Yards
|285
|95
|Rushing Yards
|159
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 11 SEC Games
No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)
Florida Gators at No. 18 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-15.5)
