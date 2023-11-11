College football Week 11 action includes seven games featuring SEC teams. Read on for up-to-date results and key players.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina | Alabama vs. Kentucky

Week 11 SEC Results

South Carolina 47 Vanderbilt 6

Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-13.5)

South Carolina (-13.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

South Carolina Leaders

Passing: Spencer Rattler (28-for-36, 351 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Spencer Rattler (28-for-36, 351 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Mario Anderson (9 ATT, 102 YDS, 1 TD)

Mario Anderson (9 ATT, 102 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Xavier Legette (12 TAR, 9 REC, 120 YDS)

Vanderbilt Leaders

Passing: Ken Seals (13-for-28, 104 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Ken Seals (13-for-28, 104 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Walter Taylor (6 ATT, 38 YDS)

Walter Taylor (6 ATT, 38 YDS) Receiving: London Humphreys (5 TAR, 3 REC, 33 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Carolina Vanderbilt 487 Total Yards 234 351 Passing Yards 104 136 Rushing Yards 130 1 Turnovers 2

Alabama 49 Kentucky 21

Pregame Favorite: Alabama (-10.5)

Alabama (-10.5) Pregame Total: 47

Alabama Leaders

Passing: Jalen Milroe (15-for-22, 234 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Jalen Milroe (15-for-22, 234 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jase McClellan (9 ATT, 43 YDS)

Jase McClellan (9 ATT, 43 YDS) Receiving: Kobe Prentice (5 TAR, 4 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)

Kentucky Leaders

Passing: Devin Leary (17-for-31, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Devin Leary (17-for-31, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ramon Jefferson (2 ATT, 73 YDS)

Ramon Jefferson (2 ATT, 73 YDS) Receiving: Dane Key (6 TAR, 4 REC, 46 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Kentucky Alabama 253 Total Yards 444 158 Passing Yards 285 95 Rushing Yards 159 2 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 11 SEC Games

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)

Florida Gators at No. 18 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-15.5)

