The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Oklahoma ranks 28th in scoring defense this year (19.8 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 39.9 points per game. With 419.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, West Virginia ranks 44th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 62nd, allowing 366.8 total yards per contest.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

West Virginia Oklahoma 419.4 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490 (10th) 366.8 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.4 (71st) 218 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.2 (39th) 201.4 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.8 (10th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (6th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,545 yards (171.7 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 53% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 427 yards (47.4 ypg) on 76 carries with eight touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has rushed 147 times for 676 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Devin Carter has registered 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 414 (46 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has one touchdown.

Kole Taylor has caught 25 passes and compiled 305 receiving yards (33.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Hudson Clement's 12 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 298 yards (33.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 2,646 yards (294 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 71.3% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 287 rushing yards on 71 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has racked up 444 yards on 84 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner.

This season, Marcus Major has carried the ball 78 times for 308 yards (34.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq's leads his squad with 547 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 receptions (out of 47 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Drake Stoops has put up a 528-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 52 passes on 66 targets.

Nic Anderson has hauled in 20 grabs for 497 yards, an average of 55.2 yards per game. He's scored eight times as a receiver this season.

