On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Zachary Werenski going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Werenski has no points on the power play.

Werenski averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 45 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

