Amari Cooper vs. the Ravens' Defense: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 10 action at M&T Bank Stadium, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will face the Baltimore Ravens defense and Geno Stone. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Cleveland pass catchers versus the Ravens' secondary.
Browns vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens
|73.7
|9.2
|21
|76
|8.05
Amari Cooper vs. Geno Stone Insights
Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense
- Amari Cooper's 617 receiving yards (77.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 35 catches on 63 targets with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, Cleveland has been one of the lesser passing offenses in the league, ranking fourth-last in the NFL by tallying 184.1 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 28th with seven passing touchdowns.
- On offense, the Browns are tallying 22.6 points per contest (17th in NFL) and 328.3 yards per game (19th).
- Cleveland ranks 18th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 33.9 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Browns have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 22 times (third-fewest in NFL).
Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense
- Geno Stone leads the team with six interceptions, while also recording 33 tackles and seven passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards allowed, Baltimore has given up 1,536 (170.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Ravens have given up the fewest points in the NFL, 13.8 per game.
- Baltimore has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Five players have caught a touchdown against the Ravens this season.
Amari Cooper vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats
|Amari Cooper
|Geno Stone
|Rec. Targets
|63
|22
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|35
|7
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|17.6
|14
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|617
|33
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|77.1
|3.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|115
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|6
|Interceptions
