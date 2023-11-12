We have best bets recommendations as the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) enter a matchup with the Houston Texans (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

When is Bengals vs. Texans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Bengals are favored by both BetMGM and the model, but the model has them winning by significantly less (6 to 2.9 points). Take the Texans and the points.
  • The Bengals have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 72.1%.
  • The Bengals have put together a 4-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).
  • Cincinnati has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter.
  • The Texans have been underdogs in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.
  • Houston has entered two games this season as the underdog by +210 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Houston (+6)
    • The Bengals have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.
    • The Texans have covered the spread four times this year (4-4-0).
    • In games it has played as 6-point underdogs or more, the Texans have an ATS record of 1-1.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (47)
    • The two teams average a combined 4.2 less points per game, 42.8 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 47 points.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.1 less points per game (40.9) than this matchup's total of 47 points.
    • The Bengals have gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).
    • Three of the Texans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

    Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 87.1 4

    Devin Singletary Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 26.1 0 5.3 0

