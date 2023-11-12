We have best bets recommendations as the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) enter a matchup with the Houston Texans (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

When is Bengals vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The Bengals are favored by both BetMGM and the model, but the model has them winning by significantly less (6 to 2.9 points). Take the Texans and the points.

The Bengals have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 72.1%.

The Bengals have put together a 4-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

Cincinnati has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter.

The Texans have been underdogs in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

Houston has entered two games this season as the underdog by +210 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+6)



Houston (+6) The Bengals have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.

The Texans have covered the spread four times this year (4-4-0).

In games it has played as 6-point underdogs or more, the Texans have an ATS record of 1-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47)



Under (47) The two teams average a combined 4.2 less points per game, 42.8 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 47 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.1 less points per game (40.9) than this matchup's total of 47 points.

The Bengals have gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Three of the Texans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 87.1 4

Devin Singletary Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 26.1 0 5.3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.