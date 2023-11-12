Best Bets, Odds for the Bengals vs. Texans Game – Week 10
We have best bets recommendations as the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) enter a matchup with the Houston Texans (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium on a four-game winning streak.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bengals vs. Texans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Bengals vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Bengals are favored by both BetMGM and the model, but the model has them winning by significantly less (6 to 2.9 points). Take the Texans and the points.
- The Bengals have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 72.1%.
- The Bengals have put together a 4-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).
- Cincinnati has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter.
- The Texans have been underdogs in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.
- Houston has entered two games this season as the underdog by +210 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.
Who will win? The Bengals or Texans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 10 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (+6)
- The Bengals have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.
- The Texans have covered the spread four times this year (4-4-0).
- In games it has played as 6-point underdogs or more, the Texans have an ATS record of 1-1.
Parlay your bets together on the Bengals vs. Texans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47)
- The two teams average a combined 4.2 less points per game, 42.8 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 47 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.1 less points per game (40.9) than this matchup's total of 47 points.
- The Bengals have gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).
- Three of the Texans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|87.1
|4
Devin Singletary Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|26.1
|0
|5.3
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.