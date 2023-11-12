The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take a four-game winning streak into their contest with the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 47 points has been set for the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Bengals squaring off against the Texans, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bengals vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Bengals have led three times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up three times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging six points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Texans have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in five games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Texans have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent six times in eight games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Bengals have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

Out of eight games this year, the Texans have won the third quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

4th Quarter

The Bengals have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering five points on average in that quarter.

In the Texans' eight games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost two times, and tied two times.

Bengals vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have been winning after the first half in three games (3-0 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in four games (1-3), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Texans have had the lead five times (3-2 in those games) and have trailed three times (1-2) at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

The Bengals have won the second half in three games this season (3-0 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (1-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 8.5 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, lost the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

