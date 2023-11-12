How to Watch Bengals vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) host the Houston Texans (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium and will aim to extend a four-game winning streak.
We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Texans
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals score just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Texans give up (20.6).
- The Bengals average 43.1 fewer yards per game (291.9), than the Texans allow per contest (335.0).
- This season, Cincinnati racks up 75.9 yards per game on the ground, 21.1 fewer than Houston allows per contest (97.0).
- The Bengals have six giveaways this season, while the Texans have 10 takeaways.
Bengals Home Performance
- The Bengals score 21.0 points per game in home games (1.6 more than their overall average), and give up 18.5 at home (1.8 less than overall).
- The Bengals accumulate 300.5 yards per game at home (8.6 more than their overall average), and give up 352.0 at home (12.0 less than overall).
- Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (242.3) and conceded (251.0) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 216.0 and 234.3, respectively.
- The Bengals accumulate 58.3 rushing yards per game at home (17.6 less than their overall average), and give up 101.0 at home (28.8 less than overall).
- At home, the Bengals convert 44.8% of third downs and allow 44.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert (36.5%) and allow (44.8%) overall.
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|W 17-13
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|W 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 24-18
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ABC/ESPN
