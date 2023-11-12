The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Houston Texans (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals and Texans betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Bengals vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 6.5 47 -300 +240

Bengals vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati has had an average of 45.5 points in their games this season, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bengals have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-3-1).

The Bengals have won four of their six games as moneyline favorites this year (66.7%).

Cincinnati has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Houston Texans

Texans games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 47 points in three of eight outings.

Houston has had an average of 41.9 points scored in their games so far this season, 5.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Texans have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Texans have been underdogs in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +240 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bengals vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 19.4 25 20.3 11 45.5 3 8 Texans 23.4 16 20.6 13 41.9 3 8

Bengals vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Cincinnati is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in its last three games.

In Cincinnati's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The Bengals have been outscored by seven points this season (0.9 points per game), while the Texans have put up 22 more points than their opponents (2.8 per game).

Texans

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its past three contests.

The Texans have hit the over once in their past three contests.

The Bengals have a -7-point negative scoring differential on the season (-0.9 per game). The Texans have outscored opponents by 22 points on the season (2.8 per game).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 46.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 24.5 23.5 ATS Record 4-3-1 2-1-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 40.9 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 21.5 24.5 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-0 1-2

