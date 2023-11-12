Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Rangers (10-2-1) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonathan Quick G Questionable Upper Body Igor Shesterkin G Questionable Undisclosed Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 38 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Columbus has given up 49 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -11, they are 30th in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

It has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +16.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-300) Blue Jackets (+230) 6.5

