The New York Rangers' Chris Kreider and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner are two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Ivan Provorov's zero goals and nine assists in 14 matchups give him nine points on the season.

Jenner has made a major impact for Columbus this season with nine points (seven goals and two assists).

This season, Adam Fantilli has three goals and five assists, for a season point total of eight.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league), with 189 total saves, while conceding 20 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has put together a 1-4-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors with 22 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 14 assists this season.

Kreider is another key contributor for New York, with 12 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring nine goals and adding three assists.

Adam Fox's total of 11 points is via three goals and eight assists.

Jonathan Quick (3-0-1) has a goals against average of 1.8 on the season. His .936% save percentage is fifth-best in the NHL.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.62 26th 3rd 2.08 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 29th 27.5 Shots 31.2 15th 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 32.9 25th 2nd 35.71% Power Play % 14.29% 25th 6th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 87.5% 5th

