The Cleveland Browns (5-3) visit a streaking Baltimore Ravens (7-2) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: FOX

Browns Insights

The Browns average 22.6 points per game, 8.8 more than the Ravens surrender (13.8).

The Browns collect 328.3 yards per game, 65.7 more yards than the 262.6 the Ravens allow.

This season Cleveland piles up 144.1 rushing yards per game, 52.2 more than Baltimore allows (91.9).

This year the Browns have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (13).

Browns Away Performance

The Browns' average points scored (27) and conceded (29.3) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 22.6 and 17.4, respectively.

The Browns accumulate 369.7 yards per game on the road (41.4 more than their overall average), and give up 357.7 in road games (122.9 more than overall).

In road games, Cleveland accumulates 202 passing yards per game and concedes 245.3. That's more than it gains (184.1) and allows (145) overall.

On the road, the Browns rack up 167.7 rushing yards per game and concede 112.3. That's more than they gain (144.1) and allow (89.8) overall.

The Browns' offensive third-down percentage (31.9%) and defensive third-down percentage (36.6%) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 31.7% and 26%, respectively.

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Indianapolis W 39-38 CBS 10/29/2023 at Seattle L 24-20 FOX 11/5/2023 Arizona W 27-0 CBS 11/12/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 11/26/2023 at Denver - FOX 12/3/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX

