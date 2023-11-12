The Baltimore Ravens (7-2) host the Cleveland Browns (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium and will try to continue a four-game winning streak.

As the Ravens ready for this matchup against the Browns, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Browns vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 6.5 38 -275 +220

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Browns vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 38 points.

Cleveland's games this year have had a 39.3-point total on average, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread five times this year (5-3-0).

This season, the Browns have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and won that game.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore has an average total of 42.8 in their contests this year, 4.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Ravens have registered a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ravens have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-2).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, Baltimore has a record of 3-1 (75%).

Ravens vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 26.6 4 13.8 1 42.8 6 9 Browns 22.6 17 17.4 2 39.3 3 8

Browns vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

Cleveland has covered the spread twice and is 3-0 overall in its past three games.

The Browns have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

The Browns are scoring fewer points in divisional games (16.3 per game) than overall (22.6), and allowing more points in the division (19) than overall (17.4).

The Ravens have outscored opponents by a total of 115 points this season (12.8 per game), and the Browns have put up 42 more points than their opponents (5.2 per game).

Ravens

Over its last three games, Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Baltimore has gone over the total twice.

The Ravens are averaging fewer points in divisional games this season (21.7 per game) compared to their average in all games (26.6). On the defensive side, they are giving up more points per game (14.7) in divisional matchups compared to their overall season average (13.8).

The Ravens have totaled a total of 115 more points than their opponents this year (12.8 per game), and the Browns have outscored opponents by 42 points (5.2 per game).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.3 39.4 39.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.0 22.4 21.3 ATS Record 5-3-0 4-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-1 0-4-1 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 43.9 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 25.3 23.4 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.