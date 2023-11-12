David Bell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Check out Bell's stats on this page.

Rep David Bell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Bell has been targeted seven times and has four catches for 33 yards (8.3 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Bell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

David Bell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Browns have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: David Njoku (DNP/knee): 32 Rec; 319 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Bell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 33 20 0 8.3

Bell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 3 27 0 Week 6 49ers 3 1 6 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.