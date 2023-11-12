Will David Njoku Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're trying to find Njoku's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Njoku has been targeted 45 times and has 32 catches for 319 yards (10.0 per reception) and two TDs.
David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Browns have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- David Bell (DNP/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Njoku 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|45
|32
|319
|259
|2
|10.0
Njoku Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|4
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|7
|6
|46
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|9
|5
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|8
|4
|77
|1
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|6
|4
|26
|1
