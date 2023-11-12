Should you bet on David Njoku finding his way into the end zone in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has 32 receptions (on 45 targets) for 319 yards and two TDs, averaging 39.9 yards per game.

Njoku has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1

