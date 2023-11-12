Should you bet on Dmitri Voronkov to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Voronkov's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 27 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.